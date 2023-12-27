‘It’s very scary’: Younger generations speak out for their future amid daunting housing crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hong Kong and Honolulu are very different cities. But one thing they do share is a housing crisis — along with a growing cadre of young leaders looking for new solutions that will allow them to stay in the places where they grew up.

Thousands of miles away in Hong Kong, just like here at home, younger generations are bearing the brunt of the housing crisis.

“I do really want to live here in the future but I just feel very discouraged, I feel like I cannot live here. I know that I might not be able to afford it, so I feel like I’m being pushed away,” Dalen Calistro said.

She’s just 16 years old — a student at Waipahu High School — already worrying about the future of housing. It’s a topic that she and her friends and classmates often discuss.

“I really do not want to leave Hawaii. It’s my home. I’ve been living here for 16 years, so I don’t want to leave this place but it’s just discouraging that the prices are just really high,” Calistro explained.

The high cost isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.

“It’s very scary,” Jan Victoria San Agustin said. “Even now, the house that I’m living in in Maui, where my family is, it’s already so much, so I can’t imagine in 10 years when I want to purchase a house.”

San Agustin was born and raised in Kahului. She’s a sophomore at Oregon State University, where she’s working to get a degree in electrical and computer engineering. She’s studying hard so she can one day find a job back home to afford to live in Hawaii.

But, housing hasn’t always been easy for her and her family.

“I lived in my childhood house since eighth grade and that house was the first official house where my family stayed in after they immigrated from the Philippines,” she said.

“It was originally a 3-bedroom house and there was the 10 of us. So me, my parents and my brother were in one room, my grandparents were in the second room and my uncle’s family was in the third room…It was definitely a small house for too much of us, but I was super blessed and privileged because I was really close with my family.”

She explained that not having enough space for too many people is a daily occurrence in her community. That’s why she shared her story on Housing Hawaii Future, a growing movement led by young locals to create housing opportunities for Hawaii’s next generation.

“I know some families that have to halve rooms so they can have more room for their family,” San Agustin said. “It’s always just like you know, scraping by.”

While sub-sectioning rooms isn’t common practice in Hawaii, it is in Hong Kong — so much so that it has led to health hazards and public outcry.

The scale of the problem was exactly why a housing delegation of Hawaii lawmakers and other leaders traveled to Hong Kong and Singapore recently. They wanted to see places that had found solutions to housing shortages and what happens if nothing is done.

Hayden Yau said the dearth of affordable housing in Hong Kong falls disproportionately on youth. The 17-year-old Hong Konger started a social impact clothing brand during the pandemic that raises awareness about the housing conditions many experience in his hometown.

“Being in an environment where it’s just the bunk bed, the toilet bowl’s next to your bed, and then your kitchen’s right next to your toilet bowl, all your stuff is crammed around. It’s just a really tight living environment,” Yau explained.

“We can’t do without these subdivided homes. They’re going to be a part of Hong Kong society or of any major city. I think Hong Kong is the first one to experience it... This is a situation that more and more countries and cities are going to find themselves in at a certain point. So, how are we going to build a framework? Build a system that supports cities, these types of homes and allows them to thrive and allows the residents to thrive.”

While population density in Hong Kong is far higher than what’s seen in Hawaii, at its core the same issues persist: land, cost, zoning and a lack of affordable housing.

In Hong Kong, less than a quarter of land is built out and only 3.7% is zoned for high density urban living.

Similarly, in Hawaii, only 4% of land in the state is zoned for residential housing, and multi-family homes are only allowed on 0.3% of land in the state.

The rest of the land is designated for conservation, agricultural and other natural spaces.

With these restrictions, the question of density comes into play — and how to strike a balance.

Pono Estores shared his story on Housing Hawaii’s Future. He was born and raised in Waialua and said higher density could work in some areas.

“I’m not the hugest fan of it, but I’m not opposed to it. I think there is definitely a pono space for those kinds of developments to be made, but I think especially in old generational towns, we should try to keep it that way,” he said.

“Keep the country, country and keep Hawaii as low density as possible because it’s already getting kind of crowded.”

Estores is as local as it gets, growing up surrounded by a huge family — spending a lot of time in the sun, water and fishing. But, a lot of that family is now on the continent.

“I have plenty of cousins that were born and raised here for the first few years of their life but unfortunately they had moved to Las Vegas, I have a lot of family living in Alaska, a lot in California,” he said.

“These are all local families that have been here for generations but now they’re not and a lot of them can’t even come home and visit very often so it’s kind of sad that they get that connection sort of cut off.”

Estores said nowadays his own neighborhood doesn’t even really feel like the home he remembers.

“There’s a lot of old family houses that are being sold and then renovated and then sold for two, three times more than they were bought for — and of course it’s not going to be local families affording those flipped homes,” he explained.

“The people that are moving in, none of them are familiar to me, you know it’s people from all around the continental U.S. or other places in the world. It’s not only my neighborhood too, it’s kind of just across Waialua, sort of this gentrification.”

The same is happening across the islands — including in Kailua where Leah Delos Santos grew up. She and her family had to move her grandparents out of their family home where they’d lived for decades when the cost of rent went up.

“Growing up I think I spent more time there than my own house. That was home, it was a piece of us but they were forced out, they just couldn’t afford it anymore,” she said.

And as a Native Hawaiian who is lucky to still call this place home, she emphasizes the importance of keeping kanaka in their homeland.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, meaning that everyone should be here, all Kanaka Maoli should be here, and that I have to consider myself lucky to be on our own land is unfortunate and unfair to say the least,” Delos Santos said.

“Staying on our homeland is everything, the entire culture and our identity is rooted in aloha aina and our connection to the land and reciprocity and our kuleana to the land.”

As housing becomes more daunting, that’s why the younger generation believes it’s so important to speak out now.

“We are the future. The next wave of people who are going to be fighting for housing, looking for places to live is us. I honestly worry about it every day and I don’t think a girl who just turned 20 should be worrying about where she’s gonna live, where she’s going to buy a house, and if she can,” Delos Santos said.

“It’s important for us to speak out and speak up because it’s our future and the future of our kids and grandchildren and all those who come after us. You know if we don’t say anything then who will, if not us then who, and if not now then when?”

