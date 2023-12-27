‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up

BERLIN, N.J. (KYW) – Christmas was an extra special day for some grandparents in New Jersey this year.

Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise – just like they used to do as children.

A video of the occasion went viral on TikTok, warming hearts across the internet.

Tony and Pat Sindoni said the takeover was overwhelming.

“It was a shock – take your breath away shock,” Pat Sindoni said. “I’ve never had just my grandchildren with none of the adults and it was just beautiful. It was like being with little kids again.”

Their granddaughter, Emily Sindoni, planned the surprise after seeing a few similar ideas floating around.

“My cousins and I are still super close,” she explained. “We see our grandparents all the time, but the only thing they ever want is to spend time with us. So, I thought, ‘We gotta do this.’”

Every year when they were younger, every cousin was given a pair of Christmas pajamas. To keep the tradition going, the dress code for the occasion was holiday pajamas.

After the gifts were opened, everyone gathered for some old-fashioned fun and games.

“And we played an unwrapping game which you see in the video where Mum-Mum has to take a shot, which was amazing,” Emily said.

This new tradition of togetherness is one they say they hope to continue next year and many more to come.

“It’s heart-touching. It really grabs your heart that they would do that, that they would care enough and do all that. It was unbelievable. I don’t need another Christmas present for the rest of my life,” Pat said.

Emily’s original TikTok video has more than 5 million views and counting – something she says was completely unexpected.

She now hopes this Christmas surprise will catch on.

