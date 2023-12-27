‘I’m gonna miss my friend’: Loved ones and strangers attend vigil for slain mother of five

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crowd of mourners, including loved ones and even strangers, packed Magic Island Tuesday to honor the life of Theresa Cachuela.

Those who knew her best remembered her for being selfless as a mother, entrepreneur, and an advocate for empowering women.

Dozens dressed in white held candles up high to honor Theresa Cachuela.

Her biological father, Stephen Johnston, says she was the one he could vent to.

“And she’s right, there you know, coaching me through, ‘Dad, everything will be okay’ ... we’d have long discussions and talks, and she’s my best friend. I mean, I’m gonna miss my friend,” Johnston said.

Theresa was shot to death by her estranged husband, Jason Cachuela, Friday in a parking lot at Pearlridge Center in front of their 8-year-old daughter.

Cahuela later took his own life.

Together, they left behind five children.

Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer

“It shocked me and I think I was just in the moment more upset, upset at how everything transpired,” Theresa’s friend Maurice Carlisle said.

Maurice Carlisle worked with Theresa at a luau company.

He says she was always lending a hand to co-workers who were new mothers.

Carlisle said she was like a mother figure to them.

“She was very supportive with everything, very humble soul,” Carlisle said. “Very humble person that she really didn’t ask for much” Carlisle said.

She was also an entrepreneur who owned a lash business, opened a beauty shop, and offered free makeup services to those in need.

“She was that big bright star that everybody looked up to,” said the father of Theresa’s eldest daughter, Stanton Anderson.

Anderson said she raised her kids to be kind and strong.

“My daughter told me this past night that she doesn’t have a mom to see her graduate or to see her have kids; that really plays a toll in her life,” said Anderson.

Court records show the Cachuela’s had a TRO hearing just two days before the shooting and agreed that Jason would stay away from Theresa, but he was allowed to visit their children.

“It’s just scary to think, you know, like I just met this woman,” Kaylen Gabris said.

Kaylen Gabris is a mother of four and was in the courthouse that same day for her domestic violence case.

She said Theresa gathered all the women waiting to be called in.

“She shared a lot of words of wisdom with other women and just encouraging words, you know, like, how she’s doing it for her babies, and we got to be strong for our babies, you know,” said Gabris.

Tuesday’s vigil also attracted strangers, including domestic violence survivor Theresa Bowick, who said this tragic loss should be a lesson for everyone.

“My hope for tomorrow is that we will do a better job as advocates and that police departments across this nation; please, please, please educate, inform,” Theresa Bowick said.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and support for the children. To donate, click here.

