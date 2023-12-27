Hundreds protest in Olowalu against proposed dump site for toxic fire debris

OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Maui families are protesting in opposition to a proposed dump site for toxic fire debris south of Lahaina.

They stood along Honoapiilani Highway in Olowalu from 8 a.m. on Tuesday holding signs that say – “think of future generations” and “malama aina.”

At the peak of the protest, there were hundreds of people.

They also have a petition with thousands of signatures.

“This place gets windy. This place is really close to the ocean. So, I think we need to have a little bit more time to find some different solutions that will work for everybody,” said Maui pro surfer Francisco Porcella.

The protesters chanted and walked up to the location of the temporary dump site. The area is also one of eight potential locations for the permanent site.

Opponents fear the temporary location will inevitably turn into a permanent location because a permanent site has not been picked yet.

“There are other solutions that have been put forward. We need to exhaust every possible solution. We need to not rush into it. We need a geological survey here. We need an archaeological survey here,” said Eddy Garcia, Regenerative Education Centers Executive Director.

They say the debris being brought in to Olowalu is toxic and harmful to people and the environment.

“If we look at where they chose to put the waste, it’s on a slope in very, very viscous material. Very easily the toxic waste will go through that land and go right into the ocean here. It’s only 700 yards away,” said Lukas Nelson, Maui musician and son of the famous Willie Nelson.

The protesters also say the land there is sacred and filled with iwi kupuna, ahu and heiau.

County officials say it is important to remove the ash and debris from Lahaina as quickly as possible so the rebuilding process can begin.

“We have been very clear that we need to address the urgency now in removing the ash before Lahaina town’s coastal waters are affected by the ash,” said Mahina Martin, Maui County Chief of Communications and Public Affairs.

Martin again wants the public to remember the Olowalu location is just a temporary site. She said a permanent location has not been chosen yet.

“It’s actually a stronger temporary site than what’s been built across the country,” she said.

She said the cost to take 400,000 pounds of debris off island will take years and billions of dollars.

“There has been the option brought to our attention about shipping the debris off to Kahoolawe for those who don’t want it at Olowalu or anywhere else on this island,” Martin said. “And I think it’s important to understand that would also mean putting it within our channels between Maui and Kahoolawe and placing it on an island that so many have been working hard over the decades to restore it.”

Martin also said there are residents who want it on the island because the ash and debris could contain human remains.

She agrees there is no “perfect site.”

There is a special council meeting on this topic next Tuesday, January 2nd at 9am. The public is invited to testify.

