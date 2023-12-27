‘Up in the air’: Holiday rush yields mixed bag for Hawaii retailers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some Hawaii retailers, the season was merry and bright.

“It’s been really great,” said Sarah Khan, who owns The Refinery at Kahala Mall. “We were very busy over the holidays. In fact, our store is a little wiped out right now because we were so busy.”

Unfortunately, other stores experienced holiday disappointment.

“Retail is such a crazy place right now,” said Hunter Long, owner of Keep It Simple.

“One day it’s amazing, the next day it’s down and a lot of it has to do with tourism numbers and if you’re a small business, it’s really up in the air right now.”

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii works with more than 100 businesses across the state and says while in-person shopping has returned, many companies entered the season still wrestling with the pandemic’s economic effects and the ongoing downturn in visitor arrivals.

“For the retailers, it’s still part of their reality because a lot of them took out second and third mortgages on their homes,” said RMH head Tina Yamaki.

“They took out loans just to keep their doors open and their employees employed. Cost is going up, so this is a make it or break it holiday season.”

Keep It Simple specializes in selling sustainable, locally grown products.

After opening their first store in Kaimuki in 2020, Long and co-owner Jillian Deolindo expanded with locations in Ka Makana Ali’i and Waikiki — rapid growth that didn’t line up with visitor traffic.

“We noticed things were going down and we thought oh it’s just February,” Long said.

“February is normally slow, but it carried through the entire year, which was really scary, especially because we had just opened a new shop and we’re ending up having to close that one as well.”

Both new locations are now closing — representative of so many challenges facing Hawaii small businesses. The state says visitor arrivals and spending has been on the decline for three months.

That combined with ongoing inflation, as well as, high operating expenses creates a difficult recipe.

“Everything is costing more now,” Yamaki explained.

“You gotta pay for their healthcare, their taxes, all products and stuff are going up. Shipping is going up too, so there’s a lot of factors in there that need to be considered when expanding.”

Come Jan. 1, there’s also a new challenge as minimum wage goes up to $14.

Next year, Yamaki expects more small businesses to close or pivot to online or pop-up shopping models as local companies navigate an always shifting environment.

