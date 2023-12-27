HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Healthier Hawaii: Flu season outlook in Hawaii

Dr. Shilpa Patel, Hawaii Pacific Health’s Chief Quality Officer, explains what hospitals are seeing this flu season.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flu cases are increasing on the mainland but how are we doing here in Hawaii?

Dr. Shilpa Patel, Hawaii Pacific Health’s Chief Quality Officer, explains what hospitals are seeing this flu season as well how to identify the difference between the flu, RSV and COVID.

Dr. Patel also shares some ways to treat the flu and prevent respiratory viruses.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home for the holidays one last time.
‘Makes me angry’: Lahaina family marks bittersweet holiday as they prepare to leave Hawaii
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead
Elswood Noeau
Hawaii man charged with sexually assaulting estranged girlfriend
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcome their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift’: Hawaii couple welcomes twins on Christmas

Latest News

Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather continues, huge winter swell heading in
Chef JJ Reinhart from Hilton hawaiian Village is cooking up some eats this morning to preview...
Hilton Hawaiian Village's executive sous chef previews special New Year's Eve event
Jack Jones, you're as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel.
What's Trending: Raiders touchdown Grinch, Cold Pole marathon
Public Works Administrator Chris Kinimaka and Aloha Stadium Manager Ryan Andrews joined...
Organizers discuss plans for new Aloha Stadium as search for developer continues
In good years we get an end-of-year bump of visitors from Japan. Howard Dicus takes a look at...
Business Report: Japan arrivals before Christmas