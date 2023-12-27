HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Haven’t visited the Honolulu City Lights displays yet? There’s still time left to enjoy them

Honolulu City Lights
Honolulu City Lights
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will wrap up its City Lights celebration on Friday at 10 p.m. That’s when the Christmas tree and wreath displays in Honolulu Hale will close to the public.

“While the dazzling lights of Honolulu City Lights bid us farewell this Friday, let us carry the warmth of the season in our hearts throughout the year,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a news release.

“As we wrap up this enchanting celebration, let the spirit of unity and joy continue to shine brightly in our community. Mahalo to all who made this season truly special—may the light of aloha guide us into a new year filled with hope, compassion, and shared moments of happiness.”

Though the official celebration concludes Friday, the large outdoor displays will stay up until Tuesday. The Christmas decorations are slated to be taken down starting Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home for the holidays one last time.
‘Makes me angry’: Lahaina family marks bittersweet holiday as they prepare to leave Hawaii
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead
Elswood Noeau
Hawaii man charged with sexually assaulting estranged girlfriend
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcome their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift’: Hawaii couple welcomes twins on Christmas

Latest News

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
2024 journal
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Rat Lungworm/File
IN-DEPTH: What is rat lungworm disease and how do you prevent it?
Hawaii County police are looking for a murder suspect who shot a man on Saturday in the...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2023)