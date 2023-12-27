Haven’t visited the Honolulu City Lights displays yet? There’s still time left to enjoy them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will wrap up its City Lights celebration on Friday at 10 p.m. That’s when the Christmas tree and wreath displays in Honolulu Hale will close to the public.

“While the dazzling lights of Honolulu City Lights bid us farewell this Friday, let us carry the warmth of the season in our hearts throughout the year,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a news release.

“As we wrap up this enchanting celebration, let the spirit of unity and joy continue to shine brightly in our community. Mahalo to all who made this season truly special—may the light of aloha guide us into a new year filled with hope, compassion, and shared moments of happiness.”

Though the official celebration concludes Friday, the large outdoor displays will stay up until Tuesday. The Christmas decorations are slated to be taken down starting Jan. 3.

