First Alert Forecast: Calm weather continues, huge winter swell heading in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cool northerly winds are expected today with lots of sunshine and light showers favoring Maui County but light trades are in the forecast through New Year’s Eve starting tomorrow.

Stable and weakening northeasterly winds will keep shallow bands of showers over windward slopes from Kauai to Maui tonight.

A weak front will move down the island chain tomorrow and Friday, bringing a modest increase in rainfall over windward and northern slopes.

Weather for New Years Eve will be lighter winds with great conditions; that haze from the fireworks may stick around due to the light wind conditions.

High surf warning extended for most north, west shores as series of swells roll in

WAVES: A high surf warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday for most north and west-facing shores.

A series of swells are bringing big waves to the North and West shores of most islands today with another swell rolling in Thursday into Friday.

A mix of swells are arriving this weekend with a near warning level event arriving next week Tuesday The Northern Pacific remains fairly active and will continue to send swells our way.

Check with lifeguards before going into the waters.

7-DAY FORECAST: Regular trade winds will stay with us 10 to 20 mph; however this week will be on a drier trend despite a couple of decaying cold fronts that will bring only a modest increase in showers Tuesday and Friday.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.