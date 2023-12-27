Fearing her 2-year-old would die of rat lungworm disease, Big Island mom calls for more awareness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not that long ago, Emily Faith Kubowski thought she would lose her little daughter, Elowen, to the ravages of rat lungworm disease.

All signs from physicians pointed in that direction.

“They were pretty sure she might never use her legs again or smile. And now she’s like a miracle,” Kubowski said.

She and her partner and their child live in Puna on the Big Island, Hawaii’s ground zero for the parasitic infection that affects the brain and spinal cord.

How Elowen contracted the illness is still a mystery.

“She most likely crawled over something and had the parasite on her hand and then delivered it to her mouth, the way that littles are always moving things from the ground to their mouth,” Bukowski said.

Elowen began exhibiting signs in December. She was extremely fussy, then she stopped using her legs, had a hard time swallowing, and would doze off unexpectedly and repeatedly.

One physician said not to worry, the toddler was teething.

But Bukowski wasn’t convinced.

“I told everybody I think it’s rat lungworm because I’ve known adults who’ve had it,” she said. “We took her to the pediatrician, our pediatrician, who was immediately like, ‘That’s not right. That’s not how your baby usually acts. Take her to the emergency room.’”

The child was admitted to Kapiolani Medical Center, but the initial test came back clear.

“The first spinal tap showed up negative for any signs of it, even the white blood cell count that would indicate a parasitic infection,” Bukowski said. “But her second spinal tap showed visible to the naked eye parasites swimming in her spinal fluids.”

It has been a difficult road to recovery, but Elowen turned the corner around Easter. She slowly got her energy back and started moving again.

Bukowski believes the Centers for Disease Control needs to change its messaging about rat lungworm.

“The CDC makes it sound like it’s a self-limiting illness, but it isn’t a self-limiting illness. She needed treatment to survive and a lot of treatment,” she said.

And she wants Hawaii’s health officials to increase awareness of the illness within the medical community.

“I feel like if our health providers, especially in East Hawaii on the Big Island, were more educated and there were more resources available then these kinds of cases wouldn’t slip through,” she said.

Elowen was in the hospital for months. Bukowski said there were moments that she thought her daughter’s life was ending. Thankfully, she has a new beginning.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.