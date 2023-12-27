HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson Mugshot released(NBC News Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home for the holidays one last time.
‘Makes me angry’: Lahaina family marks bittersweet holiday as they prepare to leave Hawaii
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead
Elswood Noeau
Hawaii man charged with sexually assaulting estranged girlfriend
Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5

Latest News

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the crime.
Surveillance camera captures brazen ATM theft on camera
The dead bodies that Texas investigators believe to have been a pregnant woman and her...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border