Pristine collection of Aloha Airlines uniforms donated to UH fashion design program

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A collection of Aloha Airlines uniforms has been donated to the University of Hawaii’s Fashion and Design Merchandising program.

The uniforms were donated by Debbie Martinson, a UH-Manoa graduate and former Aloha Airlines flight attendant. Martinson said the uniforms have a nostalgic significance.

That’s why she kept them in perfect condition since the airline’s last flight 15 years ago.

“It made sense for the UH Fashion Design and Merchandising program to maintain this collection and share the story of fashion trends and the value of branding through identity apparel,” she said.

The uniforms are now part of the UH Historic Costume Collection that already has more than 10,000 items of dress related to the people and history of Hawaii.

“The addition of the uniforms of Aloha Airlines adds a significant element to the collection and helps preserve the history of Hawaii’s air travel,” said collection curator Andy Reilly of FDM.

The UH Historic Costume Collection was declared a “state treasure of historic importance” in 2009 by the state Senate and is used by students, faculty, and scholars for research, Reilly said.

