BWS responding to 8-inch main break in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 8-inch water main break in the Ewa Beach area Wednesday morning.

The break was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Anaunau Street in West Loch Fairways.

Approximately 82 homes are currently without water, officials said.

An alternate water supply will be provided and customers are advised to bring their own containers to fill.

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution while driving through the break site.

This story will be updated.

