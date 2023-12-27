$179K to community group to continue testing West Maui water quality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community group testing West Maui water quality now has enough funding to continue research for at least one more year.

FEMA has awarded $179,000 to Hui O Ka Wai Ola, which has been monitoring seven different sites in Lahaina since the wildfires.

HOKWO was one of the first groups to test water quality in the burn zone and continues to monitor conditions at seven sites within Lāhainā town.

The money will also replace laboratory equipment lost in the fire and fund testing for storm runoff amid concerns of toxic ash washing into nearby ecosystems.

“We were impressed and humbled by how quickly Maui County, FEMA, and DOH approved support to help the Hui expand coastal water quality monitoring at this critical time,” said Tova Callender of West Maui Ridge to Reef Initiative.

HOKWO regularly tests coastal waters for physical parameters such as temperature, pH, salinity, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity.

All previous HOKWO data can be found here.

