Santa Paws delivers gifts and waives adoption fees at Hawaii Humane Society

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Santa Claus didn’t just visit humans in Hawaii this Christmas.

He also dropped off gifts for lucky pets at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The visit from Santa was made possible thanks to a donation of dog toys from Petsmart charities.

And there’s still time for you to get into the PAW-liday spirit!

Adoption fees for all animals at Hawaiian Humane Society are completely waived from now until December 31st!

If you can’t adopt, consider short-term fostering!

You can check out all adoptable animals here.

