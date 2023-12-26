Public asked to weigh in on impacts of Marine Corps Base Hawaii facility upgrades

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military is looking to upgrade its facilities at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Windward Oahu and the public is invited to weigh in on those proposed plans.

It’s part of the environmental assessment requirements with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The draft environmental assessment analyzes potential environmental effects on a variety of resource areas, including noise, air quality, water resources, cultural resources, biological resources, public health and safety, and transportation.

The military said any interested in submitting comments in writing can address it to: Peer Amble, Stantec GS Inc., 737 Bishop Street, Suite 3050 Honolulu HI, 96813.

Comments may also be submitted via e-mail to MCBH-EA@stantecgs.com.

Click here to view the draft environmental assessment.

Public comment will be accepted through Jan. 25.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.