New history exhibit reminisces on plantation times when sugar was king

Honoka’a, HI (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a time “when sugar was king” in Honoka’a on Hawaii Island, and all life centered around the Hamakua Sugar Company and plantation life.

“Every Christmas, like now, had Christmas at the Honoka’a Gym,” remembers Walter Branco, a former plantation worker who has lived in nearby Paauilo his entire life and remembers holiday celebrations sponsored by the plantation.

“If you talk to the people, Christmastime, they call certain guys, they had plays at the gym, and they gave us candies, apples, and whatnot from the plantation.”

Branco’s recollection of life as he knew it is part of this new oral history exhibit at the Honoka’a Heritage Center. There are photos and other historical artifacts like old shave ice machines, record players, lunch bails, pots, and pans, all shared by those who lived or had family members who worked at Hamakua.

“We’ve got an old sewing machine, grandma’s old sewing machine and button collection, a baseball uniform from the 20s,” says Nicole Garcia, the center director who organized and sponsored the exhibit. She says what makes this event so special above and beyond the displays is the spoken word shared by the old-timers, like Branco, as seen by the many quotes printed out and showcased throughout the center.

“People talked about all kinds of things, just really growing up plantation life and what it was, camaraderie, having friends surrounding them all the time, and what it was like to lose that when the plantation closed.”

And those quotes are like apples of gold from a number of longtime Honoka’a residents.

“My grandfather worked there; my father worked there, you see, my father was the first generation in Hawaii. My grandfather came from Portugal with my grandma,” says Branco.

“The plantation was like our mom and the plantation took everybody in and took care of us,” says Darde Gamayo, who grew up on the plantation, “I used to pack my grandfather’s lunch can when he would go to work, Papa would say, Darne, make my lunch and so he had his lunch can and there is a certain way to pack his lunch can,” she shares.

“Living in the plantation camp and living in the community was like one big family,” says Patrick Bugado, “the plantation was good to the people although it wasn’t a glamorous job; it was dirty, but we survived.”

Many also shared what they went through when Hamakua announced it was going to shut down for good.

“Was a shock. I told my wife, I get the boy how he going go college, the girl is over but the boy is in high school yet so she said, we’ll manage,” says Branco.

“We saw it coming, so for us personally, you know, we started to try to figure out what we were going to do and how we were going to handle it,” recalls Gamayo.

“It was difficult, let me tell you, it was very difficult,” said Bugado

Perhaps the greatest take-away from this oral history exhibit is how it showcases the resiliency of the people of Honoka’a and how they never gave up.

“I had a very supportive wife that would say that everything would be OK and you just move on,” Bugado shares.

“We people of the aina, we hunt, we fish, we gather, we did what we know how to do, which is survive and be self-sufficient,” said Gamayo.

And when the exhibit opened earlier this month, many of the old-timers and their families came together to reminisce and remember the good old days,

“The plantation built this town in reality with old plantation workers,” concludes Bugado

“If I could go back to plantation days, would I? In a heartbeat, in a heartbeat,” says Gamayo, holding back her emotions.

Those plantation days were when sugar was king.

