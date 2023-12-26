Maui family celebrates Christmas at home one last time

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local leaders estimate 1,000 residents have moved away from Maui since the devastating fires four months ago.

One family in particular is sharing their story and hopes it will shed light on a growing problem.

“This is all 100% donated clothes,” said Amy Chadwick as she packs her son’s suitcase.

Chadwick and her family are not packing for a vacation. They are moving.

“I kind of go between anger and sadness on a daily basis. This has been my home for a really long time, and I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else, and so being basically forced to leave because we can’t find any rentals that will take our family and dogs for under $10,000 and that in turn makes me very angry,” Chadwick said.

Chadwick’s home on Komo Mai Street in Lahaina burnt down in the August fires.

She said the fires not only destroyed everything her family owns, it is also forcing them to move nearly 5,000 miles away.

“Florida kind of came up in just random situations,” she said. “And we want warm weather. We want the beach. We found a really sweet, small town, a really close-knit community.”

But Chadwick says it is still not Lahaina.

She said she reached out to about 20 different landlords. No one would take her, her husband, her mother, her son, her daughter and their three dogs for under $10K a month.

Right now, they are staying in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Napili for $7K a month.

Chadwick said they can’t afford to live on Maui anymore.

She believes her family leaving is the beginning of a mass exodus coming.

“I tried the hardest I could.”

Their flights are booked for this Thursday.

They will spend the new year in their new community.

It is something her son Kavin, 9, is choosing to be optimistic about.

“It’s such a privilege just to have a classroom again. The cool air conditioning, the fact of having recess and all that stuff,” Kavin said.

Christmas sure looks a little different for them this year.

There are suitcases under the stockings and the ornaments are handmade.

However, they are so grateful they could be home on Maui for Christmas – one last time.

If you would like to help this ohana out, click here or here.

