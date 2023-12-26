LIST: Planning on popping firecrackers this New Year’s? Be sure to grab a permit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With New Year’s celebrations coming up, residents are urged to purchase permits to buy firecrackers if they plan on lighting up the night sky.

City officials and first responders across the state have been warning the public against the use of dangerous and illegal fireworks ahead of New Year’s festivities.

With safety at top of mind, the state is hoping to see a safer New Year’s holiday.

Each fireworks permit costs $25.

Those who receive a permit can purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. People can purchase multiple permits.

Applicants must be age 18 or older to purchase a permit.

Here’s how to apply for a permit for each county:

Oahu

Firecracker permit applications closed on Dec. 21. The city said permits had to be purchased online at least ten days prior to the date of use.

Permits must be picked up at the following Satellite City Hall locations: Ala Moana, Kapolei, Pearlridge or Windward City.

Kapolei and Windward City locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. The Ala Moana and Pearlridge locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A valid photo ID is required. Firecracker sales are from Dec. 26 until midnight Dec. 31.

Maui

Firecracker permits are now available for purchase in Maui County.

A limited number of permits will also be available at select firework sales locations:

King’s Cathedral at the Walmart parking lot at 101 Pakaula Street, Kahului.

Pacific Starr Fireworks at the Piikea Village Shopping Center at 281 Piikea Avenue, Kihei.

King’s Cathedral at the Safeway Maui Lani parking lot at 58 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku.

Pine Isle Market at 356 8th Street, Lanai City, Lanai.

King’s Chapel at 1001 Fraser Avenue, Lanai City, Lanai.

Take’s Variety Store at 29 Mohala Street, Kaunakakai, Molokai

Firework sales begin Monday, Dec. 27 and end on Jan. 1 at midnight.

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at (808) 876-4690.

Kauai

Firework permit applications will be available online through Dec. 31 or until vendors are out of inventory. However, the Kauai Fire Department encourages the public to apply for permits before Dec. 26, when vendors begin selling fireworks.

Here’s how to apply (a smartphone or tablet is recommended for the application process to make uploading a photo ID easier):

Visit https://connect.kauai.gov , click “Kauai Fire Department,” then click the “Firecracker Permit” icon.

Create an account or log in to your existing account with username and password.

Follow instructions and fill in application details.

Have a photocopy of your ID saved on your device and upload it to the application.

Once your application is submitted, the Fire Department will review it for approval.

If approved, the permit will be emailed to you.

Print the permit and bring it to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Motor Vehicles Division to pay the $25 fee. To accommodate the public, the DMV will have a dedicated line for payments for fireworks permits only. This line will be marked with signage and is walk-in only. Appointments must be made at kauai.gov/DMV or via walk-ins during the hours of 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

If you don’t have a printer, KFD officials can print the permit at Fire Headquarters at 4444 Rice Street, STE 315. Once paid, the DMV will stamp the permit and validate it for use to purchase fireworks. Payments can be made via cash, check, or credit card.

For more information about fire safety or questions about applying for a permit, please contact the KFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-241-4985.

Hawaii Island

Firework permits are now available for purchase at the following vendor locations:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona , Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona

KTA Waimea , 65-1158 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela

Pacific Fireworks , 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua Kona

J. Hara Store , 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown

Kimura General Store 27-289 Mill Rd. Papaikou, Hilo

Phantom Fireworks Tent , 74-5511 Luhia St. Kailua Kona

Phantom Fireworks Tent, 325 E. Makaʻala St. Hilo

Phantom Fireworks Tent , 111 E. Puainako St. Hilo

TNT Tent, 381 E. Makaʻala St. Hilo

TNT Tent, 75-1015 Henry St. Kailua-Kona

TNT Tent, 45-3327 Kou St. Honokaʻa

TNT Tent , 16-711 Milo St. Keaʻau

The Fire Administration Office, Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Dec. 26 to 29. Call 808-932-2911 to set up an appointment.

Kona Fire Prevention Office , West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E, second floor, by appointment only between Dec. 26 to 29. Call 808-323-4760 to set up an appointment.



No permits will be sold in the Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court this year, HFD said.

Firecracker sales for Hawaii County starts Dec. 26 and end at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Firecracker information:

Officials said firecrackers can only be ignited from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Permits need to be visibly displayed when firing.

Aerial fireworks, including flying lanterns, are illegal. Aerial displays can only be ignited by licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits.

Permits are not required for purchasing novelties and consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cone fountains that release no higher than 12 feet off the ground.

Fireworks safety tips:

Officials have shared the following tips to help keep you and your family safe this holiday season and avoid unnecessary injuries caused by fireworks each year.

Use extreme care when setting off fireworks. Children playing with fireworks should always be under an adult’s close supervision . Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the Holidays. Please help us to help you start the New Year off safely.

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials.

Light fireworks one at a time. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Never place any part of your body directly over or under a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Never hold a lighted firework in your hand or aim it at another person.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.

Please be mindful of lighting fireworks during moderate to high winds that could contribute to spreading a brush fire rapidly.

Be sure Fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of.

Have a fire extinguisher and/ or a water hose for use during an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure the water hose(s) can reach all areas where fireworks are being conducted, especially around the entire house. Wetting down any dry, grassy area before and after setting off Fireworks is also a great idea . Doing it before will also let you know the capability of your water source.

Wear protective eyewear to prevent eye injuries.

If injured, get medical attention immediately by calling 911.

