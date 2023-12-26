LIST: Holiday schedule for disaster-related resources on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, the wildfire disaster recovery community update meetings will not take place for the next two weeks.
In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Maui County said its disaster-related resources will have a modified schedule.
The schedule includes the following:
- Weekly disaster recovery community update meetings closed Dec. 26 to 27 and Jan. 2 to 3
- Meetings will resume after the holidays on Jan. 9.
- Right of Entry Collection Center at county’s Kalana O Maui building lobby closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- Kakoo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
- Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Kahului Library closed Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- Distribution Site at Old Safeway in Kahului closed Dec. 24 to 26 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- Westside Distribution Hub at Kahana Gateway closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- Upcountry Strong Distribution site at Hannibal Tavares Community Center is closed Dec. 23 to 26.
- Last day of operation is Dec. 27 from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. then site closes indefinitely.
For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org
