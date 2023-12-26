LIST: Holiday schedule for disaster-related resources on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, the wildfire disaster recovery community update meetings will not take place for the next two weeks.

In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Maui County said its disaster-related resources will have a modified schedule.

The schedule includes the following:

Weekly disaster recovery community update meetings closed Dec. 26 to 27 and Jan. 2 to 3 Meetings will resume after the holidays on Jan. 9.

Right of Entry Collection Center at county’s Kalana O Maui building lobby closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Kakoo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1

Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Kahului Library closed Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Distribution Site at Old Safeway in Kahului closed Dec. 24 to 26 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Westside Distribution Hub at Kahana Gateway closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Upcountry Strong Distribution site at Hannibal Tavares Community Center is closed Dec. 23 to 26. Last day of operation is Dec. 27 from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. then site closes indefinitely.



For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org

