HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIST: Holiday schedule for disaster-related resources on Maui

Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular...
Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular UI insurance benefits and Disaster Unemployment Assistance or DUA.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:20 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, the wildfire disaster recovery community update meetings will not take place for the next two weeks.

In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Maui County said its disaster-related resources will have a modified schedule.

The schedule includes the following:

  • Weekly disaster recovery community update meetings closed Dec. 26 to 27 and Jan. 2 to 3
    • Meetings will resume after the holidays on Jan. 9.
  • Right of Entry Collection Center at county’s Kalana O Maui building lobby closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • Kakoo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
  • Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Kahului Library closed Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • Distribution Site at Old Safeway in Kahului closed Dec. 24 to 26 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • Westside Distribution Hub at Kahana Gateway closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • Upcountry Strong Distribution site at Hannibal Tavares Community Center is closed Dec. 23 to 26.
    • Last day of operation is Dec. 27 from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. then site closes indefinitely.

For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Suspect sought after Christmas morning shooting that left 1 dead
Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn...
Newborn baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in...
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in fatal shooting
New Big Island history exhibit reminisces on a time when sugar was king in plantation life
‘The plantation built this town’: New exhibit reminisces on plantation times when sugar was king
Santa Paws delivers gifts and waives adoption fees at Hawaii Humane Society
Santa Paws delivers gifts and waives adoption fees at Hawaii Humane Society

Latest News

Meals on Wheels
Volunteers deliver hot meals, cheer to homebound kupuna to share ‘the magic of Christmas’
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
New Big Island history exhibit reminisces on a time when sugar was king in plantation life
‘The plantation built this town’: New exhibit reminisces on plantation times when sugar was king
(Image: Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii)
Public asked to weigh in on impacts of Marine Corps Base Hawaii facility upgrades