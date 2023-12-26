Lahaina senior housing complex now a 'cemetery,' say kupuna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 72-year-old writer Sanford Hill went back to what was his beloved Lahaina home. We stand in what would have been his kitchen and all that’s left is his burned out stove and the cans from his pantry.

There are piles of household goods, but destroyed are his precious photographs and a book that he had written about about life on Maui in the 70′s that was ready to publish.

“What I lost there is irreplaceable. It’s like my life is gone. It’s just ended. There’s no way for any amount of money that I can get back what I lost,” said Hill.

“It’s hard to find even words to wrap your head around that this was my home,” he added.

Hill lived in Hale Mahaolu Eono on Kelawea Street, a low income senior housing complex where management says seven people died.

“It has to be shared. People died here. That’s Buddy’s house, that’s Angie’s house. She died there. Louise died there. Vergie died there. I don’t know where the other four people died, but some were down there,” said Hill pointing to burned homes all around him.

“This is like a cemetery,” he added.

There are conflicting stories from residents and Hale Mahaolu about what management did the day of the fire.

“There is a problem with caring for kupuna (elders), that making sure when emergencies happen there’s a plan for them,” said Hill.

Hill is searching for the truth about how his neighbors died and he wants to remember how they lived.

“These are people I spent last Christmas with,” said Sanford.

“This didn’t look like this. It really looked like such a beautiful place,” he added.

Hill just moved to a hotel in Kahului because he says it was too hard mentally, physically and financially to stay in Lahaina.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sanford-rebuild-after-lahaina-wildfire

