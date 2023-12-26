HI Now Daily
Just hours apart, Hawaii couple welcomes twins into the world on Christmas

"These children are a gift from God."
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waialua couple has two more reasons to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Parents Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children just two hours apart at Kapiolani Medical Center — and they’re twins!

They got to meet their son Robert Ka’ala at 10:12 p.m. and then met their daughter Madalena Kahana just after midnight.

Pedro and Sara said their children’s names are meaningful to their family as they were expecting twins on Christmas.

“Kahana is the valley and Ka’ala is the mountains. We want our children to know that God is with them everywhere from the highest of mountains and deepest of valleys,” said the parents.

“These children are a gift from God.”

Robert and Madalena are both 18-inches long.

Madalena weighed 5 pounds 3 ounces and Robert was 4 pounds 10 ounces.

The family expressed their gratitude to the Kapiolani team especially nurses Karen and Rae, along with Dr. Ohtani and Dr. Ye for helping them bring their Christmas miracles into the world.

