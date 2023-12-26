HI Now Daily
High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

File photo of high surf at Sandy Beach on Oahu.
File photo of high surf at Sandy Beach on Oahu.(Maurice Aubuchon (custom credit) | Maurice Aubuchon)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:05 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui as an extra large country swell builds up.

The alert remains in effect from noon Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

NWS said surf is expected to reach up to 30 feet by Tuesday night through Wednesday along north facing shores. Along west-facing shores surf could reach up to 25 feet.

Forecasters say surf will quickly build to advisory levels through the day Tuesday, then peak to warning levels Tuesday night through midweek.

Waves are expected to sweep across beaches and coastal benches, and could impact coastal infrastructure, including homes and roadways.

Large breaking waves and strong currents can also affect harbor entrances and channels.

NWS is cautioning people that ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches could occur, and to be prepared for possible road closures.

For boaters, large breaking waves and strong currents could impact harbors and make for some challenging conditions.

If you’re heading to the beach, stay away from the shoreline along those coasts and listen to lifeguard instructions.

