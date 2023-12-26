HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather ahead, XL country swell builds today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stable northeasterly trade winds will push shallow bands of showers over windward slopes from Kauai to Maui Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak front will move down much of the island chain Thursday and Friday, bringing an increase in rainfall over windward and northern slopes. Rainfall totals will be on the light to moderate side. Moderate trade winds are expected during the weekend.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will quickly build to advisory levels through the day Tuesday, then to warning levels Tuesday night through midweek. The most likely time frames for these impacts will be around daybreak Wednesday and late Thursday into Friday.

