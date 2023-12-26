To fill a growing demand, colleges eye Hawaii volleyball liberos with ‘scrappy’ skills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mainland colleges are facing a shortage of liberos, with many looking to the islands for help.

“Come to Hawaii, we got the liberos for you,” said former Olympian and Spike & Serve founder Kevin Wong.

The trend was even more apparent this year with three local standouts all headed to DI colleges — further showcasing Hawaii’s motto of heart over height.

“In Hawaii there’s a lot of undersized athletes, so what happens is there’s this tremendous competition to see who can be that starting libero for each team, so the ones that make it to the top, the ones that survive, they’re tough, they’re scrappy, they’re not going to let any balls hit the ground,” said Wong.

Moanalua junior Natalie Fukumoto was recently named to the All-OIA East first team, a position she didn’t even start out at.

“I was an outside hitter, but of course the net got taller and I didn’t, so I got put in a Libero spot and I love it, I love the role I have on the team,” said Fukumoto.

That love for the game landed her an offer at Baylor — a top 25 team in the country.

A familiar face sits on the Baylor coaching staff — Joshua Walker, former ‘Bow and UH assistant coach.

“The way we play volleyball here definitely has a lot of impact in terms of mainland sports, in terms of defense ... and that’s kind of how it builds the reputation of being super scrappy,” said Fukumoto.

Meanwhile, Damien senior Kody Wengler took home All-state DII first team honors.

Wengler’s leadership and grit sends her to the Ninth Island — to a UNLV squad led by Malia Shoji, niece of legendary Hawaii head coach Dave Shoji.

“What keeps me in the game as a smaller player is definitely personality like on the court being a leader, being the loud obnoxious hype man,” said Wengler.

Cali-Jo Shigemasa’s known for her killer serves.

The Punahou senior finished the season with 72 digs and 12 aces.

Shigemasa will find a home at Portland State next year.

“It was like one of my dreams to play college ball and to play at the next level. I’ve been like dreaming about it since I was like middle school when I first thought that college volleyball was a possibility,” said Shigemasa.

And although their zip code will change, the girls say their hearts will always stay in Hawaii.

