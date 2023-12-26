From fan to entrepreneur, this sports lover has built connections through 99 consecutive UH games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Wayne Coito wears a lot of hats.

He’s a male model, an aspiring actor, and a voice-over talent. But what really gets him going is sports.

“Aloha, my name is Wayne Coito. I would say I’m a professional sports fanatic,” Wayne Coito said.

The 40-year-old is the proud owner of The Streak.

He hasn’t missed a University of Hawaii football home game in 16 seasons.

And he’s seen 99 home and away games in a row.

“It’s been eight years in the making. It started four coaching regimes ago, so it’s spanned a lot,” Coito said.

Coito started cheering for the Rainbows when he was 12 and going to games with his grandparents.

He’s one of the recognizable faces in the crowd, waving his Hawaiian flag and repping the green and white — even at road games.

“It’s expats, people that moved to the continent and are now disconnected from Hawaii, and I can be that connection to them from Hawaii, and our friends, we are that connection at tailgates and in the stands. That’s the thing I’ll remember the most over these eight years.”

Coito turned his fan fanaticism into a profession.

He hosts a podcast and owns Hawaii Sports Fans, a company that tailors road trips for locals who want to follow UH or see their favorite pro teams in person.

He takes clients anywhere they want to go in the U.S., plus some international spots.

“You can do that and experience the NFL, and experience the NBA, experience Major League Soccer, experience Major League Baseball,” Coito says.

Coito says it’s more than just the event that makes his tour special.

A Hawaii Sports Fans package includes an itinerary complete with sightseeing and food and beverage experiences, and the stadium seats he snags have are some of the best in the house.

“If you have money, you can do anything. But if you want to be smart about it and create an experience around a game or a place, that’s where I think my expertise lies, and that’s all from my natural curiosity and the things that I really want to do and the things that I’m always open to doing.”

Besides the Bows, Coito holds a season ticket for Kansas City Chiefs games and is a regular at Los Angeles Angels baseball games.

He has been to seven Superbowls.

“My first Superbowl was someone approaching me and saying, ‘I want you. I believe in your ability to take me to this game and make it a safe experience,” Coito said.

Coito has gone all over the globe to catch sporting events.

But he says nothing beats cheering on the Warriors.

“Senior night. 2023 in the books. Game 99 in the books in the books. Another season in the books.”

When UH football opens the 2024 season, Coito’s streak will hit 100 games, and it’ll keep climbing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.