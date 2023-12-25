HI Now Daily
Siren went off in Mililani area due to malfunction; no emergency

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Mililani area Monday morning.

Residents said they heard the sirens go off around 8 a.m.

City and County issued this statement just after 11 a.m.

Malfunctioning outdoor warning siren reported in Mililani Mauka District Park. THERE IS NO EMERGENCY. Technicians investigating.

Officials are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

