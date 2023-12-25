HI Now Daily
Humane society to rehabilitate dog rescued by Good Samaritans after beating

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County said the dog, a poodle-mix named Tumble, was being beaten on Dec. 15. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A dog who was reportedly rescued from being beaten in Tennessee is now being rehabilitated by a local humane society.

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County said the dog, a poodle-mix named Tumble, was being beaten on Arkansas St. on Dec. 15.

Suzanne Cantwell, director of development at the shelter, said a family witnessed the abuse and rescued Tumble shortly after.

“Someone else intervened and stopped the abuse,” Cantwell said. “They scooped him up, wrapped him in a blanket, put him in a box and brought him to us for care.”

As a result of the beating, Tumble is expected to have trouble seeing.

“He had trauma had happened to him eye,” Cantwell said. “We had to remove his eye, which is very unfortunate. And he’s probably mostly blind in this eye as well.”

Other than vision problems, Tumble is expected to be OK and has no other health concern related to the beating.

Staff have prescribed three weeks of rest and recovery for him, and encourage anyone looking to adopt him to frequently check for his listing on the humane society website.

“I don’t know other than not moving your furniture around, what you would want to do to care for a blind dog,” Cantwell said. “What I’ve heard is sometimes in these cases with of a blind dog, if they’re paired with another animal in the home, that animal helps them navigate the house. But he should be very functional.”

Memphis police said no arrests have been made in connection to the beating Tumble suffered.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

