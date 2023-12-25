HI Now Daily
#LIVE: HPD investigating apparent homicide in Halawa Christmas morning

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Halawa on Christmas morning.

Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes of the HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division will be live at 1 p.m. to provide information on the incident.

No word on what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

