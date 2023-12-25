LIVE: HPD investigating apparent homicide in Halawa Christmas morning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Halawa on Christmas morning.

Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes of the HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division will be live at 1 p.m. to provide information on the incident.

No word on what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.