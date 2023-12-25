HI Now Daily
Grand jury indicts Hilo teen who allegedly created online group promoting child porn, self-harm


FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury indicted the Hilo teen who claims to be the founder of an online group that promotes child sexual abuse and self-harm Thursday.

Warning: Details from the criminal complaint unsealed Monday are disturbing.

The FBI says Kalana Limkin admitted to creating the online group “Cultist,” which promotes child porn and self-harm.

Agents arrested the 18-year-old last week.

Court documents say Limkin uploaded pictures of child porn and admitted to asking underage girls for nude photos, which were found on his phone.

He faces a 20-year sentence if convicted.

The FBI advises persons who believe they may be victims of a crime using these types of tactics, should retain all information regarding the incident (e.g., usernames, email addresses, websites or names of platforms used for communication, photos, videos, etc.) and immediately report it to:

  • FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov
  • FBI Honolulu Field Office [808-566-4300 or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)]
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-THE LOST or www.cybertipline.org.

