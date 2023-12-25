‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in fatal shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An outpouring of support for the children who lost their mother just days before Christmas.

Relatives say Theresa Cachuela was shot and killed in a case of domestic violence Friday.

Holiday shoppers stopped by the local shop 2BDesired at Ka Makana Alii to show aloha for a family that’s lost so much.

“Well, I’m a mom of five, and I cannot imagine what the kids are going through at this time so it’s just all my heart hits something for them.” Mother of five, Kaui Asinsin said.

“I don’t think anyone can even imagine what the kids are going through, and you know, the family. But we’re all as a community; we’re all here for them. And we’re just here to support in any way that we can,” Owner of 2BDesired Desiree McNally said.

The store was one of the collection sites for a donation drive set up by loved ones of Theresa Cachuela, who was killed at Pearlridge Center on Friday.

“She also was a very supportive friend to me. She had supported me before I even had my business, I used to do competitions and stuff, she would vote for me all the time when I opened my business, she purchased from me multiple times and always posted, you know, saying great products this and that, and she was just a very supportive person, and I think you could tell the type of person she was.”

Between them, five children — now without their parents.

Two boys, ages 18 and 15, and three girls, ages 20, 13, and 8; relatives say the youngest saw her father, Jason Cachuela, shoot her mother.

He was found dead later from an apparent suicide.

Theresa Cachuela’s mother and stepfather spoke to HNN about the devastating impact on the family.

“I need help because you don’t know when somebody’s gonna be taken from you,” Lucita Ani-Nihoa said.

“Next couple of years traumatic for everyone ... Just have to be strong for my grandkids and my wife, all my family. I love them. Gonna miss Teresa.”

A tragedy that’s resonated with people who hope a simple donation can bring some comfort.

“I’m sad that that little girl is gonna have to think about that. Or feel, feel that energy every Christmas like, and those kids like that’s, that’s what’s heart-wrenching,” Oahu resident Andrea June said.

“I feel so bad for the family. And for the poor eight-year-old child who had to witness the whole thing, because that poor child is really going to need the help of her family to get through this. And that’s where my thoughts and prayers are for the family,” Oahu resident Mary Lichota said.

The family set up a GoFundMe Page, which at last check, has raised about $34,000.

