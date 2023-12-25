Baby tossed in trash bin, abandoned is rushed to hospital in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn baby from the trash Saturday night, Honolulu EMS said.

EMS officials say the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a resident on Waialae Avenue heard a woman screaming outside their residence.

Officials reported that the resident called 911 after witnessing an unknown woman giving birth to a newborn baby.

Police officials reported that the resident found the newborn baby girl in a gray trash bin after seeing the woman walk away from the scene.

Officials took the baby in serious condition to Kapiolani Medical Center.

This story is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

