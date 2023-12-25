HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Baby tossed in trash bin, abandoned is rushed to hospital in serious condition

Child abandonment case opened after Kahala resident saves newborn baby from the trash
Child abandonment case opened after Kahala resident saves newborn baby from the trash(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn baby from the trash Saturday night, Honolulu EMS said.

EMS officials say the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a resident on Waialae Avenue heard a woman screaming outside their residence.

Officials reported that the resident called 911 after witnessing an unknown woman giving birth to a newborn baby.

Police officials reported that the resident found the newborn baby girl in a gray trash bin after seeing the woman walk away from the scene.

Officials took the baby in serious condition to Kapiolani Medical Center.

This story is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a growing memorial left at at Pearlridge Center following a shooting Friday morning...
Residents call for stricter laws as memorial grows for Pearlridge shooting victim
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in...
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in fatal shooting
Man, 46, in serious condition after apparent stabbing at Honolulu park
Hawaii Football
Brayden Schager removes name from transfer portal, set to return to play for Hawaii

Latest News

Three visitors are dead following separate water-related incidents on Hawaii Island recently,...
German visitor dead after apparent drowning incident on Hawaii Island
A sirens sounded off on Hawaii Island on Monday morning due to a malfunction
Siren in Mililani sounds strange tone for hours; no emergency
PHOTOS: People are spreading holiday cheer with their next level decorations. Share yours!
PHOTOS: People are spreading holiday cheer with their next level decorations. Share yours!
Trade winds are bringing mellow weather our way
Hawaii News Now - Jen - Mele Kalikimaka