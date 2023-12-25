3 visitors dead in separate water-related incidents on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three visitors are dead following separate water-related incidents on Hawaii Island recently, police said.

In the most recent incident, a visitor from Germany died after being pulled from waters off Hokulia Bay in Kailua-Kona on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

According to a preliminary report, the man was participating in a guided snorkeling tour near Red Hill/ Hokulia when he was observed to be in distress.

An employee of the snorkeling tour assisted him to the boat, where he was brought on board unresponsive. First responders then took over lifesaving measures.

The victim, however, could not be revived and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kona Community hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death. However, no foul play is suspected.

This incident is proceeded by two separate incidents in late November.

On Nov. 22, a man from South Sandy, Utah, was participating in a guided tour offshore of the Kailua Pier when he became unresponsive, authorities said.

First responders attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Michael Green.

An autopsy is pending for his exact cause of death; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.

This was followed by an incident a week later, on Nov. 27, when 68-year-old Martha Kurica of Colorado Springs, Colorado, also died participating in a guided snorkeling tour in Makako Bay.

During the tour, Kurica appeared to be in distress when an employee of the snorkeling tour retrieved a flotation device to assist Kurica and discovered that she was unresponsive.

Medics with the Hawaii Island Fire Department attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but Kurica was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending for her exact cause of death; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.

