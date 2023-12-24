Residents call for stricter laws as memorial grows for Pearlridge shooting victim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy hearts across the island following the tragic death of a mother of five killed by her estranged husband.

There is a growing memorial left at Pearlridge Center following a shooting Friday morning that left 33-year-old Theresa Cachuela dead.

“I was actually here picking up my mom at that time,” said Michael Guerrero of Waipahu. “I thought it was fireworks, and then all of a sudden, I just heard sirens afterward.”

Officers found Theresa Cachuela with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the Bank of Hawaii.

Her estranged husband, 44-year-old Jason Cachuela, was the one who pulled the trigger in front of their 8-year-old daughter.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad a few days before Christmas,” said Kimo Poche of Kaimuki. “It really, really hit me hard because my daughter is around that age.” Meanwhile, others feel the pain more directly.

“I have been a victim of domestic violence, and my mom was murdered when I was 16, so that kind of pain that a child goes through when a parent is taken away, it’s so hard to heal that,” said Andrea June of Honolulu. “So, I just feel like these kids need an abundance of love; they need to see and be showered with love right now.”

“They’re going to need a lot of help and a lot of mentors to help them heal from this because I’m 33, and I’m still healing from when I was 16.” Officers found Jason dead later in the afternoon from an apparent suicide.

In early December, Theresa filed for a temporary restraining order.

In court documents, Theresa described terrifying behavior.

“It needs to go to the legislature,” said Mary Lichota of Moanalua. “And I think we need to have stricter laws regarding spousal abuse, or even any type of abuse from one person to another.”

“I think it’s really sad, with the waste of life first of all,” said Ernest Terukina of Aiea. “And then I think it could have been prevented if the right laws were followed and people could get the help they need on both sides.”

Residents say something must be done before Hawaii becomes unrecognizable.

“We are the Aloha state for a reason; we’re supposed to love one another, and every time it’s the state versus the people still anytime they get together,” said Guerrero. “But from that, it’s always Hawaii versus Hawaii, and it’s sad to see everybody just turn on, turn on each other, and not love each other.”

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and support for the children. To donate, click here.

A Christmas gift donation drive has also been set up for Theresa and Jason Cachuela’s five children.

There are three girls, ages 20, 13, and 8, and two boys, ages 18 and 15.

Theresa’s cousin, Leti, said she reached out to local clothing businesses like 2bdesired and Lexbreezy for help in collecting donations.

“I decided to organize it for my cousin Teresa and her children because they lost their mother and their father,” said Leti. “And I’m just trying to help my family and help the kids.”

“My main focus is the babies; they need support, they need love.”

“She actually supported me before I even started my business and was out doing other modeling gigs,” said Desiree McNally, owner of 2bDesired. “And she’s the type of person she was; I, I feel it’s only right for me to, you know, open up and be able to help in any way that I can.”

The gifts can be dropped off at the 2bdesired store at Ka Makana Alii and the Lexbreezy stores at Ala Moana and Kailua.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.