HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Remembering fallen police officers this holiday season

HPD officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama are among the dozens of fallen heroes being...
HPD officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama are among the dozens of fallen heroes being honored at vigil in downtown Honolulu tonight,(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happening tonight, a special ceremony to remember the men and women who lost their lives while protecting our communities.

Retired HPD Major Kurt Kendro of the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the candlelight prayer service for fallen law enforcement officers. It’s scheduled for 6-6:30 p.m. on Punchbowl Street behind the Kalanimoku Building.

For more information, visit hlemf.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an...
Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face
KHNL
Opening doors to saving and future possibilities

Latest News

There is a growing memorial left at at Pearlridge Center following a shooting Friday morning...
Residents call for stricter laws as memorial grows for Pearlridge shooting victim
Hawaii Island police investigating attempted murder after a man was found shot in driveway
Hawaii Island police investigating attempted murder after a man was found shot in driveway
Heavy hearts across the island following the tragic death of a mother of five killed by her...
Residents call for stricter laws as memorial grows for Pearlridge shooting victim
The pilot for “Home in Hawaii” debuts Saturday, and for Shaolin Low, design is in her DNA.
Local interior designer snags own reality show on Magnolia Network