Remembering fallen police officers this holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happening tonight, a special ceremony to remember the men and women who lost their lives while protecting our communities.

Retired HPD Major Kurt Kendro of the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the candlelight prayer service for fallen law enforcement officers. It’s scheduled for 6-6:30 p.m. on Punchbowl Street behind the Kalanimoku Building.

For more information, visit hlemf.org.

