Pali Highway town-bound lanes reopened following landslide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii DOT officials said that town-bound lanes of the Pali Highway are reopened Sunday.

The town-bound lanes were closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, in response to a landslide approximately 100 yards outside the 2nd tunnel.

The part of the highway impacted by the landslide was the intersection with Kamehameha Highway to Nu’uanu Pali Drive.

Oahu #hitraffic 12/24/23 11AM: Pali Highway townbound between Castle Junction and the tunnels has been reopened. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) December 24, 2023

Hawaii DOT announced on X (Twitter) that by 11 a.m., the Pali Highway town bound between Castle Junction and the tunnels has been reopened.

DOT crews have removed debris and unstable trees, cleaned the road, and replaced safety reflectors before the town-bound lanes reopened.

