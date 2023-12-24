HI Now Daily
Man, 46, in serious condition after apparent stabbing at Honolulu park

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing at a Honolulu park Sunday, Honolulu EMS said.

Honolulu EMS officials say the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at Lanakila District Park.

EMS officials say the man, 46, was apparently stabbed multiple times in the middle of his spine.

He was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to the area trauma center, said EMS officials.

No word on what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

