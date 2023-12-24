Local interior designer snags own reality show on Magnolia Network

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local interior designer has snagged her own show on the popular lifestyle channel, the Magnolia Network.

The pilot for “Home in Hawaii” debuts Saturday, and for Shaolin Low, design is in her DNA.

“My dad’s a general contractor, and my mom’s an interior designer, and their parents were both in the industry,” Shaolin Low said.

“I grew up around construction and around job sites, which is probably why I never thought to do it as a career because it was something that was so obvious to me.”

Before finding success in interior design - Shaolin Low worked as a freelance event producer with some big clients.

“I did Oprah’s Life You Want tour, I did fashion week, things with Instagram, Samsung.”

After years of being away, the Sacred Hearts grad moved back home to Oahu in 2016.

Using that innate creativity, plus experience in managing event budgets, timelines, and expectations - she launched her own interior design company, Studio Shaolin, in 2020, doing everything from furnishing rooms to complete home renovations.

When it comes to beautifying your space, Low says she understands the limitations of living on an island.

In July, she opened “Woven,” a home decor store in Kailua, to give people more options and access to some of her favorite brands.

“You get creative, and you get to focus on more smaller brands and kind of bringing in things that are more meaningful, maybe sustainable and just being really thoughtful of about what you’re putting in your home,” Low said.

The Magnolia Network, which offers a variety of lifestyle programs curated by Fixer Upper power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, approached Low with an opportunity to create a TV show about her design journey.

They filmed the pilot over the summer.

And it’s a family affair featuring her contractor dad, Albert - craftsman husband, Leaf, and cameos from her 5-year-old twins.

“It’s your typical design genre where you have the before and after, which is amazing, and we also get to visit the albizia project, which is a non-profit who is taking out the invasive albizia species and replanting native plants.”

“I felt through this experience it would open doors to other communities and organizations that are really doing amazing things.

“Home in Hawaii” airs this Saturday at 11 a.m. local time on cable, Discovery Plus, and HBO Max.

If it’s successful, Low says there may be a chance for a full season.

“I hope we get to show more of just kind of visiting these places and showing people a broader range of Hawaii and what we do here.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.