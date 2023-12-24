Hawaii Island police investigating attempted murder after a man was found shot in driveway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating an attempted murder in Puna on Saturday.

Police say a 39-year-old man was found shot in the driveway of his home in Upper Puna.

Police were called to the home on Koloa Maoli Road in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision around 2 p.m. after someone saw the man lying on the ground unconscious.

The man was taken to Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition.

The case is currently classified as a second-degree attempted murder.

Witnesses say a vehicle drove partially up the driveway, and as the victim went to inquire who was there, he was shot.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.