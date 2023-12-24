HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Sunnier and drier in time for Santa!

Drier and sunnier conditions will dominate the coming week.
Drier and sunnier conditions will dominate the coming week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Drier and sunnier weather is on the horizon for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trade winds will also ease a bit for the rest of the holiday weekend. Further ahead, two weakening fronts are in the forecast, one on Tuesday and another on Friday, but only a slight increase in windward and mauka showers are expected from these fronts.

Surf will see a lot of action in the coming week. A moderate to large northwest swell will push waves up to high surf advisory levels for north and west shores, peaking Sunday and holding into Christmas Day. There’s a First Alert for warning-level swells, the first one building Monday and peaking Tuesday, and the second arriving Tuesday night and holding into Wednesday as several storms pass well to the north. Another extra-large northwest swell may arrive Thursday and peak Thursday night at high surf warning levels.

On other shores, surf along east shores will steadily lower through early in the week as the trade winds ease. South shore waves are trending downward through the weekend. A small, medium-period south-southwest swell is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday.

