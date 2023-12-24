HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Coastal Carolina downs San Jose State in 2023 Hawaii Bowl, 24-14

2023 Hawaii Bowl
2023 Hawaii Bowl(Hawaii Bowl)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Hawaii Bowl is in the books.

San Jose State took on Coastal Carolina and it would be the visitors from Myrtle Beach to secure the victory.

This was both teams first trip to the Christmas weekend clash and it would be a low scoring affair to start things off. the Chanticleers found the end zone first to go up, 7-0.

After that former Saint louis and Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and the Spartans couldn’t get anything going on offense, taking the 7-0 score into halftime.

The lowest scoring first half in Hawaii bowl history.

After the break the Chants added to their lead, while Cordeiro tried to lead the comeback, but would ultimately fall short.

Final score 24-14 for the Chanticleers.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an...
Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face
KHNL
Opening doors to saving and future possibilities

Latest News

Hawaii Football
Brayden Schager removes name from transfer portal, set to return to play for Hawaii
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks early Signing Day, Hawaii Bowl and get into the holiday spirit!
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 1