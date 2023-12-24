Coastal Carolina downs San Jose State in 2023 Hawaii Bowl, 24-14

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Hawaii Bowl is in the books.

San Jose State took on Coastal Carolina and it would be the visitors from Myrtle Beach to secure the victory.

This was both teams first trip to the Christmas weekend clash and it would be a low scoring affair to start things off. the Chanticleers found the end zone first to go up, 7-0.

After that former Saint louis and Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and the Spartans couldn’t get anything going on offense, taking the 7-0 score into halftime.

The lowest scoring first half in Hawaii bowl history.

After the break the Chants added to their lead, while Cordeiro tried to lead the comeback, but would ultimately fall short.

Final score 24-14 for the Chanticleers.

