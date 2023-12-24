HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Celebrating a Filipino-style Christmas Eve with Peso restaurant

Rob Villanueva, Rodhel Ibay, Vina Ibay and Kevin Evasco from Peso restaurant in Ward Village are hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner tonight.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Peso restaurant in Ward Village is hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner to celebrate Noche Buena, a traditional celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ in the Philippines and Hispanic cultures the day before Christmas.

Peso owner Rob Villanueva, executive chef Rodhel Ibay, executive sous chef Vina Ibay and sous chef Kevin Evasco joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their tasting menu and ala carte items, which are modern takes on Filipino favorites and paired with wine and cocktails.

Rob Villanueva, Rodhel Ibay, Vina Ibay and Kevin Evasco from Peso restaurant in Ward Village are hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner

They showcased:

  • queso de bola with guava compote and paired with chardonnay - n/v charles ellner grande reserve brut from Champagne, France.
  • kinilaw witg ahi, cucumber, calamansi, and ginger shrimp chips and paired with sauvignon blanc - 2021 prisma from Casablanca Valley, Chile.
Rob Villanueva, Rodhel Ibay, Vina Ibay and Kevin Evasco from Peso restaurant in Ward Village are hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner
  • arroz valenciana with snow crab, stuffed quail, foie gras, and salted duck egg paired with grenache - 2019 kaena from Ballard Canyon.
  • ube tiramisu with mascarpone and lady fingers paired with amaro averna from Caltanissetta, Italy.
Rob Villanueva, Rodhel Ibay, Vina Ibay and Kevin Evasco from Peso restaurant in Ward Village are hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner tonight

For more information, visit pesoneighborhood.com, follow Peso on Instagram, or call (808) 369-7676.

Peso is located at 1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 665 in Kakaako.

Aside from lunch and dinner, the eatery also serves weekend brunch, Friday-Sunday pinoymakase, and happy hour.

Hours are Tuesdays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an...
Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face
KHNL
Opening doors to saving and future possibilities

Latest News

HPD officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama are among the dozens of fallen heroes being...
Remembering fallen police officers this holiday season
There is a growing memorial left at at Pearlridge Center following a shooting Friday morning...
Residents call for stricter laws as memorial grows for Pearlridge shooting victim
Hawaii Island police investigating attempted murder after a man was found shot in driveway
Hawaii Island police investigating attempted murder after a man was found shot in driveway
Heavy hearts across the island following the tragic death of a mother of five killed by her...
Residents call for stricter laws as memorial grows for Pearlridge shooting victim