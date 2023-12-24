Celebrating a Filipino-style Christmas Eve with Peso restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Peso restaurant in Ward Village is hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner to celebrate Noche Buena, a traditional celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ in the Philippines and Hispanic cultures the day before Christmas.

Peso owner Rob Villanueva, executive chef Rodhel Ibay, executive sous chef Vina Ibay and sous chef Kevin Evasco joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their tasting menu and ala carte items, which are modern takes on Filipino favorites and paired with wine and cocktails.

Rob Villanueva, Rodhel Ibay, Vina Ibay and Kevin Evasco from Peso restaurant in Ward Village are hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner

They showcased:

queso de bola with guava compote and paired with chardonnay - n/v charles ellner grande reserve brut from Champagne, France.

kinilaw witg ahi, cucumber, calamansi, and ginger shrimp chips and paired with sauvignon blanc - 2021 prisma from Casablanca Valley, Chile.

arroz valenciana with snow crab, stuffed quail, foie gras, and salted duck egg paired with grenache - 2019 kaena from Ballard Canyon.

ube tiramisu with mascarpone and lady fingers paired with amaro averna from Caltanissetta, Italy.

For more information, visit pesoneighborhood.com, follow Peso on Instagram, or call (808) 369-7676.

Peso is located at 1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 665 in Kakaako.

Aside from lunch and dinner, the eatery also serves weekend brunch, Friday-Sunday pinoymakase, and happy hour.

Hours are Tuesdays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

