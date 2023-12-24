Brayden Schager removes name from transfer portal, set to return to play for Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brayden Schager is set to withdraw from the NCAA transfer portal and rejoin the University of Hawaii football team for the 2024 season.

Schager confirmed reports via social media Sunday morning, saying in a post: : ”Let’s run it back! Love this state, Love this team. Go Bows.”

Let’s run it back!



Love this state, Love this team.



Go Bows https://t.co/QrSGoCqhWn — Brayden Schager (@BraydenSchager) December 24, 2023

The Texas native finished the 2023 regular season 10th nationally in passing yards. He filed for transfer on December 6th when the portal opened.

Schager took a visit to BYU last week and canceled other official visits once he decided to return to Manoa.

The quarterback helped UH finish with a 5-8 record in 2023, winning three of their last four games.

Schager will have one year of eligibility remaining.

UH spring ball is set to start in late January or early February.

