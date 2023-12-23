HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Unsafe water advisory lifted for parts of Lahaina near Front Street

More than four months after the deadly wildfires on Maui, officials on Friday lifted their...
More than four months after the deadly wildfires on Maui, officials on Friday lifted their unsafe water advisory for the area near Lahaina Gateway.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, officials lifted their unsafe water advisory for the area in Lahaina moving along Front Street.

Officials say water serving the homes in L-4C is now safe to drink — this is the area surrounding Safeway that moves north along Front Street to the Old Chart House in Lahaina.

The department recommends customers flush their lines to remove any standing water in plumbing and pipes due to nonuse and replace them with fresh water. Lines may be flushed by opening valves and letting the faucets run for at least 10 minutes.

In the meantime, the unsafe water advisory remains in place in areas L-4A, along with L-4D through L-6A, in the fire-impacted area in Lahaina.

Customers within the advisory area should not drink or boil their tap water. Officials say boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand will not make the water safe.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is outside or within the advisory area.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.
Prosecutors indict Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting underage athlete

Latest News

Pearlridge
Domestic violence survivors are more likely to be murdered under these factors
Hawaii's top magicians will perform at the 9th Annual Hawaii Magic Festival at Kaimuki High...
Hawaii Magic Festival returns to Kaimuki after three-year pandemic pause
Waikele Christmas lights on Anapau Place
PHOTOS: People are spreading holiday cheer with their next level decorations. Share yours!
Small aircraft crash landed in Kahului; no injuries reported
Small aircraft crash landed in Kahului; no injuries reported