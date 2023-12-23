Unsafe water advisory lifted for parts of Lahaina near Front Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, officials lifted their unsafe water advisory for the area in Lahaina moving along Front Street.

Officials say water serving the homes in L-4C is now safe to drink — this is the area surrounding Safeway that moves north along Front Street to the Old Chart House in Lahaina.

The department recommends customers flush their lines to remove any standing water in plumbing and pipes due to nonuse and replace them with fresh water. Lines may be flushed by opening valves and letting the faucets run for at least 10 minutes.

In the meantime, the unsafe water advisory remains in place in areas L-4A, along with L-4D through L-6A, in the fire-impacted area in Lahaina.

Customers within the advisory area should not drink or boil their tap water. Officials say boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand will not make the water safe.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is outside or within the advisory area.

