Small aircraft crash landed in Kahului; no injuries reported

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small aircraft crashed into a tree line in Kanaha Pond across Kahului Wastewater Treatment plant off Amala Place Saturday morning, said Maui Police Department officials.

MPD officials say the incident happened just after 10 a.m.

Officials say there were three parties on board the small Cessna aircraft.

No injuries were reported, said MPD.

MPD Officials say Amala Place closed in both directions and has since been reopened right before 11 a.m.

No word on what led up to the incident, said officials.

This is an ongoing story.

