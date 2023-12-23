HI Now Daily
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks early Signing Day, Hawaii Bowl and get into the holiday spirit!

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner get into the holiday spirit and talk some of the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks about some of the signees in the early National Letter of Intent signing days, and the 2023 Hawaii Bowl featuring Coastal Carolina and San Jose State.

Plus, they talk the holiday weekend and their opinions on gingerbread houses.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

