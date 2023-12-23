HI Now Daily
DOT gives estimated timeline for reopening Pali Highway as crews work to clear landslide

Work continues to clear debris from a landslide on Pali Highway.
Work continues to clear debris from a landslide on Pali Highway.(Hawaii Department of Transportation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pali Highway’s town-bound lanes are on track to reopen by Sunday evening as crews make progress on clearing debris following a landslide, the state Department of Transportation said.

DOT officials said as of Friday, crews removed debris and unstable trees. They will continue to clear debris from the slope and road. They’ll also be replacing safety reflectors.

Intermittent closures — up to 30 minutes at a time — of a lane on the Kailua-bound side of the highway may be needed.

State crews continue slope assessment following Pali Highway landslide

All lanes are estimated to reopen by 7 p.m. Sunday.

A landslide during severe weather on Wednesday forced the closure of town-bound lanes of the Pali Highway. Lanes have since been closed.

During the closure, drivers are urged to use Likelike Highway or the H-3 Freeway.

