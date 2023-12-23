HI Now Daily
Police: Multiple people injured in ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Ocala Police Department confirms multiple people were wounded during a shooting inside a mall in Ocala, Florida.

Authorities told WCJB that at least two people were shot, one in the head, when gunfire broke out inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. They say the gunman fled the scene.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and people were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.

