‘It’s still very painful’: Family who lost daughter to drunk driver urges road safety this holiday season

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a woman killed by a drunk driver in 2020 is reminding drivers to drive sober this holiday season.

It’s been three years since 21-year-old Azalia Park was hit while crossing the street near Aloha Stadium to see the holiday lights.

Park was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

“It feels like forever since I’ve seen her and sometimes it still feels like yesterday that it happened, it’s still very painful,” said Azalia’s mother Chanda Park.

The Park family will be sign waving in Halawa on Saturday to share their message: “Drive Safe. Drive Sober.”

“Just know that there’s always the option, you don’t have to get behind the wheel... have a sober driver, again even if you didn’t plan ahead it’s 100% preventable,” Chanda Park said.

The family has since created “Safe Ride Hawaii” a rideshare app that gets you and your car home safely.

