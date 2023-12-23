HI Now Daily
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her 30s Friday morning in a parking lot near Pearlridge Center.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucita Aninihoa was meeting her daughter, Theresa Cachuela, at Pearlridge Center when she got the heartbreaking news from family members that her daughter had been shot and killed just outside — and her granddaughter witnessed everything.

Cachuela was a mother of three, including the 8-year-old who was with her when the shooting happened. “Her youngest daughter is the one that tragically saw everything,” Aninihoa said. “She’s traumatized. She has so much faith, this little girl. She just she just started praying.”

She added, “She doesn’t believe it. She doesn’t believe her mom is gone. I don’t believe it.”

Family members report the suspect is the victim’s husband, and that the two had been having marital problems.

Cachuela, 33, was a social media influencer and beauty entrepreneur.

Aninihoa and her husband Roy say the family is heartbroken and in shock.

“Lives have changed forever,” she said.

Aninihoa said the couple had been experiencing marital problems and the victim filed a.temporary restraining order due to harassment and stalking. “She wanted to leave him but he wasn’t accepting it. He tried to control her with, with everything ... where she would go what she would do,” she said.

The suspect, who family members and sources identified as Jason Cachuela, did not have a criminal record. But in the days before the killing, he repeatedly threatened suicide, HNN has learned, and Theresa Cachuela obtained the TROP against him and expressed fear for her safety.

Woman fatally shot near Oahu mall packed with holiday shoppers; suspect later found dead

Jason Cachuela’s attorney, Michael Green, said the two agreed to visitation of the children.

As is required in domestic restraining orders, the judge in this case did order Cahuela to surrender his firearms and sources said the police SWAT team did collect some weapons.

Aninihoa said the tragedy could have been prevented had her daughter’s requests for police help been taken more seriously. “She’s been trying to tell the cops about all the issues that were going on about the gun that he pulled on her a couple of times already,” she said. “He threatened to kill her.”

She added, “They never arrested him. Knowing that he had guns knowing that he tried to threat he threatened to kill the kids and her in her own garage. The court wasn’t there for her.”

