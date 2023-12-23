HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty

A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night. (Source: WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski, Olivia Schueller, Rob Polansky, Susan Raff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say one of their K-9s died in a shooting when they were serving a felony warrant.

Authorities said the suspect Vaughn Malloy was also killed in the shooting that involved officers Thursday night in Stonington.

State police said K-9 Broko was the dog involved.

They said he gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers and the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the line of duty death of our beloved canine K-9 Broko,” representatives with the Connecticut State Police shared. “K-9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense.”

State police and surrounding police departments formed a procession to take the deceased dog home.

Witnesses shared that they saw the suspect walk out in front of an armored vehicle before shooting the dog.

“K-9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for,” the Connecticut State Police shared. “His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts, and never be forgotten.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.
Prosecutors indict Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting underage athlete

Latest News

Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls
Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an...
Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained